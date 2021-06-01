Cadence Weapon releases new LP ‘Parallel World,’ touring with Fat Tony

Indie rappers Fat Tony and Cadence Weapon toured together in 2018, and they are teaming up again to hit the road this fall. Starting on September 30, they'll hit Denver, Chicago, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Portland, wrapping up on October 23 in Seattle.

The Brooklyn date is at The Sultan Room on October 6 (tickets), and the Los Angeles date is at Zebulon on October 20 (tickets). Tickets are on sale now, and you can see all dates below.

For Cadence Weapon, the tour is in support of his new album, Parallel World, which came out April 30 via eOne Music. He just shared a new video for one of its tracks, "On Me" (feat. Manga Saint Hilare and Strict Face). It was directed by his longtime collaborator Scott Pilgrim, and you can watch it, and stream the album, below.

Fat Tony's most recent album is 2020's Exotica, which you can stream below as well.



<a href="https://cadenceweapon.bandcamp.com/album/parallel-world">Parallel World by Cadence Weapon</a>





CADENCE WEAPON & FAT TONY: 2021 TOUR

September 30 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

October 2 - Chicago, IL - The Empty Bottle

October 3 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Tavern

October 6 - Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

October 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

October 13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)

October 15 - Austin, TX - Far Out Lounge

October 16 - Fort Worth, TX - Wild Acre Live

October 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

October 21 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

October 22 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

October 23 - Seattle, WA - Clock Out