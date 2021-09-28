Cadence Weapon wins 2021 Polaris Music Prize with ‘Parallel World’

Cadence Weapon's 2021 album Parallel World has won the 2021 Polaris Music Prize. The album beat out other Canadian albums on the shortlist like The Weather Station's Ignorance, Mustafa's When Smoke Rises, Betasamosake Simpson’s Theory Of Ice, and more.

Last year's Polaris winner, Backxwash, announced the award via a virtual ceremony and Rollie Pemberton accepted the award from over Zoom from his living room. You can watch his acceptance speech and the rest of the Polaris virtual ceremony, and listen to Parallel World, below.

Cadence Weapon will soon be touring with Fat Tony and they'll play Brooklyn's The Sultan Room on October 6 (tickets), and Los Angeles' Zebulon on October 20 (tickets).