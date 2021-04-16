Caged Animals announce new LP, share “The Ghost of Jesus”

Caged Animals are back with their fifth album, Underneath The Spell, which will be out June 25. Singer and songwriter Vincent Cacchione says it's Caged Animals' "first genuinely 'band' album which we managed to complete during the least band-friendly moment." While the band are Brooklyn based, it was made while the Cacchione and his family "unintentionally relocated" to his wife's hometown of Sackville, New Brunswick. The album also features appearances from Jeff Tobias (Sunwatchers, Modern Nature) on saxophone and Jon "Catfish" Delorme (Psychic Ills) on pedal steel. As usual, Vin's songs are personal but universal, touching on getting older, the death of his father, and there's also a tribute to songwriter Dave Deporis, who died in 2017.

The first single and opening track is "The Ghost of Jesus," a song about the homeless crisis in NYC and, more specifically, Vin's neighborhood. "'The Ghost of Jesus' was written during the opioid crisis as I watched the tent city on my Bushwick block grow and grow," says Vin. "It brought back a memory of the one homeless man that lived in my hometown. He had Christ-long hair and camped in the small patch of woods between a busy road and the toxic banks of the Passaic River. He was the sole resident of Hawthorne, NJ's 'darkness on the edge of town.' It's a song of empathy and redemption and though I'm not religious, I was moved by how much I identified with this character's need for spirituality."

You can stream "The Ghost of Jesus" below."

TRACKLIST

1) The Ghost of Jesus

2) Mirage

3) Underneath The Spell

4) Au Clair De La Lune

5) Dream World

6) Lost In My Hometown

7) Real Life

8) My Friend Dave

9) Gravity Waves

10) The Coldest Place On Earth