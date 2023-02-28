Caitlin Rose announces co-headlining tour with Andrew Combs, shares “Lil’ Vesta” video

Caitlin Rose released CAZIMI, her first album in nearly a decade, late last year, and now she's announced a co-headlining tour with fellow Nashville singer/songwriter Andrew Combs (who released his own new album, Sundays, as well last fall). The trip kicks off in late May and includes stops in Louisville, Chicago, Cleveland, NYC, Philadelphia, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on June 7 at Mercury Lounge, and there's also an Asbury Park, NJ show a few days later on June 9 at Wonder Bar. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10am local.

Ahead of the run with Andrew, Caitlin will open for The Old 97s in March and tour the UK solo in April. Along with the tour announcement, she's also shared a new video for CAZIMI track "Lil' Vesta." Watch it below.

CAITLIN ROSE -- 2023 TOUR DATES

03/15 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Orpheum Theater #

03/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge #

03/17 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up #

03/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom #

03/19 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall #

03/22 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

03/23 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge #

03/24 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile #

03/25 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater #

03/26 - Bend, OR @ Domino Room #

03/27 - Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre #

03/28 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theatre #

03/29 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post #

03/30 - San Jose, CA @ The Ritz #

03/31 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

04/01 - Morro Bay, CA @ The Siren #

04/03 - Fayetteville, AK @ George’s Majestic Lounge &

04/23 - Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

04/24 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

04/25 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

04/26 - Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

04/28 - London, UK @ EartH

05/30 - Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar ^^

05/31 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village ^^

06/01 - Ferndale, MI @ Magic Bag ^^

06/02 - Newport, KY @ Southgate ^^

06/03 - Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi ^^

06/04 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom ^^

06/06 - Washington, DC @ DC9 ^^

06/07 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge ^^

06/09 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar ^^

06/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy ^^

# supporting The Old 97's

^^ co-headline with Andrew Combs

& duo show