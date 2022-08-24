Caitlin Rose announces first new album in nearly 10 years, ‘CAZIMI’ (watch a video)

Alt-country singer Caitlin Rose has announced her third album and first in nearly a decade, CAZIMI, which follows 2013's The Stand-In (ATO) and arrives November 18 via Missing Piece Records (pre-order). Caitlin co-produced the album with Jordan Lehning (Caroline Spence, Joshua Hedley, Orville Peck, etc), and the first taste is "Black Obsidian," a triumphant, Americana-tinged rock song that defies easy categorization (and definitely isn't just "country"). Caitlin says:

I think it’s common for people to fall into or back into difficult relationships after great personal setbacks. They can give you a kind of escape from yourself. It gives you this mostly impossible puzzle of trying to figure out what it is the other person is missing, what you could give them to make them whole, then depriving yourself of it in the process. It’s projection for the sake of purpose, loving someone knowing that they will always disappoint you. Because wouldn’t you want them to do the same?

Listen and watch the video below. Caitlin will also be on Instagram Live today (8/24) at 3 PM with Margo Price and there's more info on that below too.

Tracklist

1. Carried Away

2. Modern Dancing

3. Getting It Right

4. Nobody’s Sweetheart

5. Lil’ Vesta

6. Black Obsidian

7. How Far Away

8. Blameless

9. Gemini Moon

10. Holdin’

11. All Right (Baby’s Got A Way)

12. Only Lies