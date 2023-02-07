Cake announce “An Evening With” summer tour

Cake have announced summer tour dates that will be "An Evening With" affairs with no openers. Stops include Los Angeles, Denver, Salt Lake City, Portland, Boston, New Haven, NYC, and Philadelphia. All dates are listed below.

The NYC stop happens at Rooftop at Pier 17 on July 21, and tickets for all just-announced shows go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 AM local time.

CAKE - 2023 TOUR DATES

5/14 - Mill Valley, CA - Mill Valley Music Fest

6/20 - San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (with Ben Folds)

6/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Amphitheater

6/23 - Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

6/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ (TBA)

7/16 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

7/18 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

7/19 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

7/21 - New York, NY - Rooftop at Pier 17

7/23 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann