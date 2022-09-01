Cakes Da Killa announces new album ‘Svengali,’ shares “Rabbit Hole”
NJ hip-house rapper Cakes Da Killa has announced a new album, Svengali, due October 28 via TOKiMONSTA's Young Art Records. The album features recent singles "Drugs Du Jour" and "Sip Of My Sip," along with the just-released "Rabbit Hole." It's thumping, moody, and flamboyant, and it's another very promising taste of this album. Check it out below.
See Cakes also featured in 20 great songs that mix hip hop & dance music not by Beyoncé or Drake.
Tracklist
Overture
W4TN
Rabbit Hole
Svengali
Luv Me Nots
La Cocaina
Mirror Mirror
Drugs Du Jour
Gratitude
Ball And Chain
Sip Of My Sip ft. Sevendeep
Luv Me Nots [Reprise]
Sub Song
Think Harder
Climax