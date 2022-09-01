Cakes Da Killa announces new album ‘Svengali,’ shares “Rabbit Hole”

NJ hip-house rapper Cakes Da Killa has announced a new album, Svengali, due October 28 via TOKiMONSTA's Young Art Records. The album features recent singles "Drugs Du Jour" and "Sip Of My Sip," along with the just-released "Rabbit Hole." It's thumping, moody, and flamboyant, and it's another very promising taste of this album. Check it out below.

Tracklist

Overture

W4TN

Rabbit Hole

Svengali

Luv Me Nots

La Cocaina

Mirror Mirror

Drugs Du Jour

Gratitude

Ball And Chain

Sip Of My Sip ft. Sevendeep

Luv Me Nots [Reprise]

Sub Song

Think Harder

Climax