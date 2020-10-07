Caleb Giles preps new LP, guests on Chuck Strangers’ new EP (stream songs from both)

Caleb Giles plays saxophone in the genre-less NYC group Standing on the Corner and he's also a great rapper, who will release a new album, Meditations, on October 21 via self-release. His chilled-out yet impactful delivery is in fine form on new single "No Difference," which finds him rapping over jazzy, soulful, psychedelic production and comes with Naquan Rollings-directed video shot in various locations in NYC.

It was also just revealed that Caleb will be one of the guests on fellow New York rapper Chuck Strangers' new EP Too Afraid To Dance, due October 13 via his own Sounds of Beverly label. Ka and Navy Blue will be on the EP too, and it'll feature his recently released single "Regular Season" and his just-released "Luke Crib," a short but sweet song that comes with a Levi Turner-directed video.

Check out the new Caleb Giles and Chuck Strangers videos, and Chuck's EP artwork and tracklist, below.

Chuck Strangers EP artwork

Chuck Strangers - Too Afraid To Dance Tracklist

1.Frozen Dinners (prod. by Graymatter)

2.Luke Crib (prod. by Graymatter)

3.Regular Season

4.Family Dollar feat. KA

5.Operations feat. Caleb Giles

6.Surrender feat. Navy Blue (prod. by Shepard Sounds)

7.St. Peter (prod. by Nvision Sound)

8.Fantasy's Fade