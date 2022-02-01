Calexico announce new album ‘El Mirador,’ share title track

Calexico will release their 10th album, El Mirador, on April 8 via ANTI-. “El Mirador is dedicated to family, friends and community,” says Calexico co-founder Joey Burns. “The pandemic highlighted all the ways we need each other, and music happens to be my way of building bridges and encouraging inclusiveness and positivity. That comes along with sadness and melancholy, but music sparks change and movement.”

The first single off the album is El Mirador's warm title track which comes with a lovely animated video by director Elefanto. You can watch that below.

Calexico have a European tour scheduled for the spring. All dates are listed below.

TRACKLIST:

1. El Mirador

2. Harness The Wind

3. Cumbia Peninsula

4. Then You Might See

5. Cumbia del Polvo

6. El Paso

7. The El Burro Song

8. Liberada

9. Turquoise

10. Constellation

11. Rancho Azul

12. Caldera

Calexico - 2022 Tour Dates

2/18 – 2/20 – Cancun, Mexico – Dave & Tim Riviera Maya SOLD OUT

4/23 – Linz, Austria – Postof Zeitkultur Am Hafen

4/24 – Munich, ND – Neue Theaterfabrik

4/26 – Roma, Italy – Auditorium Parco della Musica

4/27 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz

4/29 – Zurich, Switzerland – Xtra

4/30 – Wien, Austria – MuseumsQuartier

5/1 – Leipzig, Germany – Felsenkeller Leipzig

5/3 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

5/5 – Dortmund, Germany – Konzerthaus Dortmund

5/6 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

5/7 – Cologne, Germany – E-Werk

5/8 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik

5/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

5/11 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg – den Atelier

5/12 – Paris, France – Le Trianon

5/13 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

5/14 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town

6/23 – 6/26 – Laytonville, CA – Kate Wolf Music Festival at Black Oak Ranch