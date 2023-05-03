Calexico celebrating ‘Feast of Wire’ 20th anniversary with reissue and tour
Calexico are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fourth album, Feast of Wire, with a deluxe reissue and tour. The reissue is out May 26 and adds their cover of Love's "Alone Again, Or" and previously unreleased live album Cowboys in Sweden. As for the tour, the band say: "We’ll be playing the album in full, and finishing the night with songs both old and new. It’s going to be a blast shining a light on Feast of Wire, and we hope you’ll bring your friends and join us."
East Coast dates of the Feast of Wire tour begin at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on August 10, and include stops in Woodstock, the DC-area, NJ, CT, NH and more with Calexico's Brian Lopez opening most shows. Before that they'll be on tour in Europe, and will play Calgary Folk Fest in July.
Tickets for Calexico's August shows go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
CALEXICO - 2023 TOUR DATES
Fri, MAY 5 - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino - Chandler, AZ
Fri, JUN 9 - STHLM Americana Festival 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden
Sat, JUN 10 - Malmo Americana 2023 - Malmö, Sweden
Sun, JUN 11 - Oslo Americana 2023 - Oslo, Norway
Jun. 14 - 17, 2023 - Bergenfest 2023 - Bergen, Norway
Jun. 15 - 17, 2023 - Azkena Rock Festival 2023 - Gasteiz / Vitoria, Spain
Jun. 16 - 18, 2023 - Black Deer Festival 2023 - Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom
Sun, JUN 18 - Openluchttheater Rivierenhof - Antwerpen, Belgium
Tue, JUN 20 - Centralstation - Darmstadt, Germany
Wed, JUN 21 - Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Netherlands
Thu, JUN 22 - Serenadenhof Nürnberg - Nürnberg, Germany
Fri, JUN 23 - Tollhaus - Karlsruhe, Germany
Sat, JUN 24 - ulmer zelt - Ulm, Germany
Sun, JUN 25 - Kulturzelt - Kassel, Germany
Fri, JUL 28 - Calgary Folk Music Festival 2023 - Calgary, Canada
Thu, AUG 10 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY
Fri, AUG 11 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY
Sat, AUG 12 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA
Mon, AUG 14 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD
Tue, AUG 15 - Birchmere - Alexandria, VA
Wed, AUG 16 - Sundown Music Series - Haddon Township, NJ
Thu, AUG 17 - The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts - Westport, CT
Fri, AUG 18 - Payomet Performing Arts Center - North Truro, MA
Sat, AUG 19 - 3S Artspace - Portsmouth, NH
Tue, OCT 17 - Rockstore - Montpellier, France
Wed, OCT 18 - Atabal - Bassussarry, France
Thu, OCT 19 - La Sirene - La Rochelle, France
Sat, OCT 21 - Trabendo - Paris, France
Sun, OCT 22 - La Laiterie Artefact - Strasbourg, France
Wed, OCT 25 - Volkstheater - Wien, Austria
Fri, OCT 27 - Isarphilharmonie - München, Germany
Sat, OCT 28 - Theater des Westens - Berlin, Germany
Sun, OCT 29 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany
Mon, OCT 30 - Kölner Philharmonie - Cologne, Germany
Wed, NOV 1 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom
Thu, NOV 2 - Electric Ballroom - Camden, United Kingdom
Fri, NOV 3 - The Fire Station - Sunderland, United Kingdom
Sat, NOV 4 - New Century Hall - Manchester, United Kingdom
Sun, NOV 5 - The Helix - Dublin, Ireland
Sat, JAN 13, 2024 - Calexico with the TSO - Tucson, AZ