Calexico celebrating ‘Feast of Wire’ 20th anniversary with reissue and tour

Calexico are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their fourth album, Feast of Wire, with a deluxe reissue and tour. The reissue is out May 26 and adds their cover of Love's "Alone Again, Or" and previously unreleased live album Cowboys in Sweden. As for the tour, the band say: "We’ll be playing the album in full, and finishing the night with songs both old and new. It’s going to be a blast shining a light on Feast of Wire, and we hope you’ll bring your friends and join us."

East Coast dates of the Feast of Wire tour begin at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on August 10, and include stops in Woodstock, the DC-area, NJ, CT, NH and more with Calexico's Brian Lopez opening most shows. Before that they'll be on tour in Europe, and will play Calgary Folk Fest in July.

Tickets for Calexico's August shows go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

CALEXICO - 2023 TOUR DATES

Fri, MAY 5 - Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino - Chandler, AZ

Fri, JUN 9 - STHLM Americana Festival 2023 - Stockholm, Sweden

Sat, JUN 10 - Malmo Americana 2023 - Malmö, Sweden

Sun, JUN 11 - Oslo Americana 2023 - Oslo, Norway

Jun. 14 - 17, 2023 - Bergenfest 2023 - Bergen, Norway

Jun. 15 - 17, 2023 - Azkena Rock Festival 2023 - Gasteiz / Vitoria, Spain

Jun. 16 - 18, 2023 - Black Deer Festival 2023 - Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom

Sun, JUN 18 - Openluchttheater Rivierenhof - Antwerpen, Belgium

Tue, JUN 20 - Centralstation - Darmstadt, Germany

Wed, JUN 21 - Grote Zaal - Utrecht, Netherlands

Thu, JUN 22 - Serenadenhof Nürnberg - Nürnberg, Germany

Fri, JUN 23 - Tollhaus - Karlsruhe, Germany

Sat, JUN 24 - ulmer zelt - Ulm, Germany

Sun, JUN 25 - Kulturzelt - Kassel, Germany

Fri, JUL 28 - Calgary Folk Music Festival 2023 - Calgary, Canada

Thu, AUG 10 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

Fri, AUG 11 - Levon Helm Studios - Woodstock, NY

Sat, AUG 12 - Narrows Center For The Arts - Fall River, MA

Mon, AUG 14 - Rams Head On Stage - Annapolis, MD

Tue, AUG 15 - Birchmere - Alexandria, VA

Wed, AUG 16 - Sundown Music Series - Haddon Township, NJ

Thu, AUG 17 - The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts - Westport, CT

Fri, AUG 18 - Payomet Performing Arts Center - North Truro, MA

Sat, AUG 19 - 3S Artspace - Portsmouth, NH

Tue, OCT 17 - Rockstore - Montpellier, France

Wed, OCT 18 - Atabal - Bassussarry, France

Thu, OCT 19 - La Sirene - La Rochelle, France

Sat, OCT 21 - Trabendo - Paris, France

Sun, OCT 22 - La Laiterie Artefact - Strasbourg, France

Wed, OCT 25 - Volkstheater - Wien, Austria

Fri, OCT 27 - Isarphilharmonie - München, Germany

Sat, OCT 28 - Theater des Westens - Berlin, Germany

Sun, OCT 29 - Laeiszhalle - Hamburg, Germany

Mon, OCT 30 - Kölner Philharmonie - Cologne, Germany

Wed, NOV 1 - De La Warr Pavilion - Bexhill On Sea, United Kingdom

Thu, NOV 2 - Electric Ballroom - Camden, United Kingdom

Fri, NOV 3 - The Fire Station - Sunderland, United Kingdom

Sat, NOV 4 - New Century Hall - Manchester, United Kingdom

Sun, NOV 5 - The Helix - Dublin, Ireland

Sat, JAN 13, 2024 - Calexico with the TSO - Tucson, AZ