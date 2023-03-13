Cali hardcore band Initiate announce new LP ‘Cerebral Circus,’ share soaring new song

The very promising California hardcore band Initiate have officially announced their anticipated new full-length, Cerebral Circus, due April 14 via Triple B Records (pre-order). It was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zach Tuch (Touché Amoré, Trash Talk, Movements), and it includes recent single "Alone At The Bottom" (which we named one of the best punk songs of February) as well as the just-released "The Surface." The new song starts out as a hardcore scorcher before evolving into a soaring, melodic chorus that shows off a side of Initiate that they've only hinted at in the past. It's great stuff, and you can listen and watch the video below.

Tracklist

1. Waste Your Life

2. Alone At The Bottom

3. Fool

4. Amend

5. Interlude

6. Fire Starter

7. Your Own Means

8. The Surface

9. No Burden of Guilt

10. Transparency