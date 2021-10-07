California rapper Aundrey Guillaume signs to Secretly Canadian, shares new song

Inland Empire, California rapper Aundrey Guillaume stirred up some buzz this year for his four-song ZERO Demo. (which appears to be removed from streaming services), and now he has signed to Secretly Canadian and put out a new single, "ANTI." It's a dark, minimal, abstract rap song, and it's very promising stuff.

"The song 'ANTI' is based on negative emotions and actions that I was dealing with from 2017 through 2020," Aundrey says. "Those emotions and actions were leading me down the wrong path. Even being surrounded by the wrong people I found myself asking the same question each day…Is this how life is supposed to be? In a weird way the song ANTI is my comfort zone. It helped me realize just how much I needed to get a lot of things I had bottled up inside, out through record."

Listen and watch the video below...