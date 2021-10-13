California sludge metallers Worship releasing new EP (stream “Visceral”)

California sludge metallers Worship are releasing a new EP, Many Masters, on January 7. It was recorded and mixed by Scott Evans (of Kowloon Walled City), and remastered by Brad Boatright (of From Ashes Rise), and we're premiering the new song "Visceral." It's a heavy, caustic, hardcore-infused sludge song, and vocalist Andrew Cannon says that it "explores the concept of living many lives and the transference of energy, not form, from one to the next. The idea of my energy meeting those that I love on some other plane of existence is beautiful." Listen below.

Worship are also opening deathCAVE's West Coast tour in December. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.