Call Me Malcolm’s Lucias Malcolm releasing a solo LP (watch the “Am Hell” video)

Call Me Malcolm are one of the best current UK ska-punk bands, and they're still around, but singer Lucias Malcolm is now taking some time to self-release a solo album, Past, Present and Future Regrets. We're premiering its first single and music video, "Am Hell," a melodic punk banger that scratches a similar itch as Call Me Malcolm (sans ska). And if you're unfamiliar with Call Me Malcolm, fans of anything from Rise Against to Alkaline Trio to The Menzingers should not sleep on this catchy, anthemic track. Lucias calls it "a love song to my mental health issues, my way of acknowledging our symbiosis, and the significance they play in who I am," and it comes with a video made by Elliot Bobin. Check it out below. The single officially drops Friday (9/30) and you can pre-save it here.

