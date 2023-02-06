Call Me Malcolm’s Lucias Malcolm shares new song & video ahead of solo LP

Lucias Malcolm, vocalist/guitarist of UK ska-punk band Call Me Malcolm, is gearing up to self-release his solo album Past, Present and Future Regrets on March 10 (pre-order digital or physical). He released its lead single "Am Hell" last year, and we're now premiering second single "No Spoilers, But Everyone Dies At The End."

"'No Spoilers' is about a theoretical future break up," Lucias tells us. "At its heart, it's a love song, but about a love soon to be lost. It's about depression's effect on relationships, the tendency it has to make us self-destructive, and how on a long enough timeline everything must come to an end. I adore coupling melancholy themes with bright arrangements, so once I found the melody, I knew this track was going to reach some dark places." It's a catchy punk anthem that fans of Lucias' main band (or just melodic, anthemic punk in general) will probably dig and you can check out its video below.