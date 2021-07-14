Calling All Captains deliver anthemic emo-pop with new song “Undone”

Earlier this year, Equal Vision-signed Edmonton emo/pop punk band Calling All Captains released the new single "Tailspin," and we're now premiering their second new single of 2021, "Undone." If you're unfamiliar, Calling All Captains make anthemic, unabashedly glossy emo-tinged pop punk that would've fit in on Drive-Thru or Fueled by Ramen in the early/mid 2000s, and they make it feel fresh. Talking about the new song, they told us:

"Undone" was written about that person in your life that makes everything about them and takes no responsibility for their own actions. Those kind of narcissists eventually expose themselves for who they really are and end up with nothing left after everyone else catches on to their charade. Sometimes all you can do is be the bigger person and walk away from the situation. Not every hill is worth dying on. The less you fight back, the less power you give them over you. Remember to trust your gut and stand by your values and you'll prevail through their bitterness and aggression.

The new song comes with a video shot by Alan Bremner and edited by Alex Bemis. Check it out, and also watch the video for "Tailspin," below.