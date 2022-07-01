Calvin Harris announces ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2′ features, shares 21 Savage collab

Calvin Harris has launched pre-orders and revealed the list of guests for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the sequel to 2017's great Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which arrives August 5 via Sony. It includes his recent single "Potion" with Dua Lipa and Young Thug, as well as songs with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Pusha T, Shenseea, Tinashe, Latto, Jorja Smith, Busta Rhymes, Swae Lee, 6LACK, Normani, Stefflon Don, and more.

He also just released its second single, "New Money" ft. 21 Savage, whose laid-back ripping style sits nicely atop Calvin's rubbery funk. Check it out below.

Tracklist (more details TBA)

New Money feat. 21 Savage (02:50)

Potion feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug (03:34)

