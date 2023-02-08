Cameo is back (sort of); Anand Wilder, Matt from Caveman & more on initial lineup

Williamsburg venue Cameo Gallery closed its doors back in 2015, but it's (sort of) coming back. New East Williamsburg bar Sleepwalk will host a Cameo-curated lineup every Tuesday. With the announcement, Cameo has already shared its initial lineup, and it's very Cameo-esque, including Yeasayer's Anand Wilder, Rip Dunes (aka Matt of Caveman), Off Pink (members of Out Hud and !!!), Choosy Lover (members of Midnight Magic, Parliament Funkadelic, and TV On The Radio), and more. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule for February and March below.

Sleepwalk opened its doors in August 2022, and they've hosted other live music and DJ events since opening as well. It's described as a "newly-opened Brooklyn bar featuring cocktails and extensive beers-on-tap. Sultry decor blends 1920s Shanghai-style with New York glam-rock vibe." Check out some photos below.

Cameo X Sleepwalk Upcoming Shows

2/7: Joseph King, Drew Nix | FREE

2/14: Choosy Lover (feat. members of Midnight Magic, Pfunk & TV On The Radio), Greg Paulus (of No Regular Play) | $15

2/21: Rip Dunes (Matt of Caveman), Lily Jeanette | $15

2/28: World Atlas, Evan Harris | $15

3/7: Off Pink (members of Out Hud & !!!) | $15

3/14: VISUALS (Video Release show), Kate of 79.5 (DJ) | $15

3/21: Anjali Rose, Bassment | $15

3/28: Anand Wilder (of Yeasayer) | $20

