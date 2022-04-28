Camp Cope announce summer North American tour (BrooklynVegan Presale for NYC)

Camp Cope released the follow-up to our 2018 album of the year How to Socialise & Make Friends, Running with the Hurricane, in March (order on limited edition ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl), and now they've announced a North American summer tour supporting it. The dates surround their appearance at Pitchfork Festival, and include stops in Washington DC, NYC, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more. See all dates below.

The NYC show is at Webster Hall on July 20, and you can get tickets early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Tuesday, May 3 at 10 AM. Check back here on Tuesday morning for the password. UPDATE: The password is BLUE. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local.

CAMP COPE: 2022 TOUR

Friday, July 8 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Saturday, July 9 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

Sunday, July 10 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Monday, July 11 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Wednesday, July 13 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Friday, July 15 - Chicago, IL @ PItchfork Music Festival

Sunday, July 17 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl*

Tuesday, July 19 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wednesday, July 20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Friday, July 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Saturday, July 23 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Sunday, July 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Monday, July 25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Friday, July 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Saturday, July 30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sunday, July 31 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, August 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wednesday, August 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater