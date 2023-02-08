Camp Cope break up!

Sad news from Australia. One of our favorite bands from the past few years -- makers of our #1 album of 2018 -- Camp Cope have just announced that they are breaking up. We of course hope it turns out to be a joke, but they posted this message with a photo on Instagram: "this is a special one - our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show @brunswickmusicfest with the incredible @barkaa__ can’t think of a more fitting farewell x photo by @kanye_lens CAMP COPE 2015-2023." They shared the same post in their story with the addition of "RIP Camp Cope 2016-2023" followed by a story by their friend Ben Lee who wrote, "Sad news but as with everything @Camp_Cope has done, integrity fully in tact." Frontwoman Georgia Maq and basist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich also shared the message.

Update: Drummer Sarah Thompson posted this message to Twitter:

Camp Cope's newest album Running with the Hurricane was released in March 2022 on Run For Cover (grab our exclusive vinyl variant), and the band toured North America over the summer, but without Kelly who was pregnant at the time and has since become a mother (congrats, Kelly!).

Georgia has also been releasing solo music throughtout Camp Cope's career.

Anxious vocalist Grady Allen wrote about the 2022 CC album for us:

I’ve been a Camp Cope fan for a couple years now. I discovered their first two records, Camp Cope (self titled) and How to Socialise and Make Friends, during the pandemic and they quickly became the soundtrack of my life during that time. The band has such a knack for writing catchy anthemic songs and I’m a massive fan of Georgia Maq’s observational, straightforward, and blatant approach to writing lyrics. When I saw late last year that they were slated to release a new record in 2022 I was instantly excited to listen to it. A few weeks later I was even lucky enough to secure an advance copy from Run For Cover (thanks Bryan) and have been listening religiously ever since. I can safely say that Running With the Hurricane is my favorite record from the band.... [more]

Rest in Peace, Camp Cope! We look forward to what's next.