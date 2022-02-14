Camp Cope debut new song “Sing Your Heart Out” on CBS Saturday Morning

Camp Cope are releasing their highly anticipated new album, Running with the Hurricane, next month (pre-order on limited edition, ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl), and they made their US television debut over the weekend promoting it, playing three songs for CBS Saturday Morning. Their set included the title track and "Blue," as well as the debut of a brand new single, "Sing Your Heart Out." Georgia Maq trades her guitar for piano on the moving song, and the band were joined by Jennifer Aslett, Alice Ivy, and Rin McArdle on all three tracks; they sounded great with the extra fleshing out, particularly in the soaring harmonies on "Hurricane."

Watch video below of all three songs below.