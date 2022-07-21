Camp Cope played Webster Hall with Petal (pics, video)

Camp Cope are in the midst of their first North American tour since 2019, and they stopped in NYC on Wednesday night (7/20) for a show at Webster Hall. Petal opened up the night with their first full band set in a few years, playing songs from their last album, 2018's Magic Gone, and their cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Silver Springs." Kiley Lotz said they'd only gotten to rehearse once with their current bandmates before the show, earlier that day, and was delighted to be back on stage, especially supporting Camp Cope, who they first met when they toured together in 2018.

The energy in the room rose palpably when Camp Cope came out next, delivering a set of songs pulled mostly from their great new album, Running with the Hurricane (have you seen our exclusive variant???). The cathartic title track absolutely soars live, and for "Blue," Georgia Maq interpolated lyrics from Wheatus' "Teenage Dirtbag." They also played "Jealous," "One Wink at a Time" (which Georgia joked she'd stolen from The Replacements), a solo rendition of "Sing Your Heart Out," and "The Mountain" from the new album.

Some off the night's biggest cheers and loudest singalongs, though, were reserved for older favorites, including "Lost (Season One)," "How to Socialise & Make Friends," and especially the anthemic, set closing "The Opener," which Georgia added lyrics about abortion and the Supreme Court to, topics she'd also addressed between songs. The band have been collecting money for abortion funds and selling a benefit t-shirt at their merch table throughout this tour, as well.

Bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich is sitting out this tour, as she's in the late stages of pregnancy; it was a treat to see Lou Hanman (RVIVR, Caves All Away Lou, Thin Lips, etc) join the band to replace her. Since Camp Cope have toured North America last, they've also added guitarist Jenny Aslett to their live lineup, and as a foursome they've never sounded better than they do right now.

Check out pictures from Wednesday night's show, and a couple of fan-taken video clips, below.

