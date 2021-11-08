Camp Cope release new song “Blue” (listen)

Camp Cope have released "Blue," their first new song since How to Socialise & Make Friends (our #1 album of 2018), and they say it's the first single from their not-yet-titled third album, which is expected in 2022 via Run For Cover/Poison City. "Blue" finds Camp Cope leaning into their softer, slower indie rock side, with Georgia Maq's soaring voice sounding as distinct as ever. Listen below and stay tuned for more on the new album.

In the time since Camp Cope's last album, Georgia released the solo album Pleaser, a collaborative single with Alice Ivy, and a split single with her Camp Cope bandmate Kelso.