Camp Cope share new single “Jealous” from ‘Running with the Hurricane’

Camp Cope's anticipated new album Running with the Hurricane is out this Friday (pre-order on limited edition, ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl), and ahead of that they've shared a third new single, "Jealous." It's an instantly appealing track with many of the hallmarks of what makes Camp Cope's music so compelling, including the shout-along chorus and Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich's strong bass line. Hear it below.

Camp Cope will play Pitchfork Festival in July, which is the only North American show they've announced this year so far; stay tuned.

We have an exclusive vinyl pressing of Running with the Hurricane available for pre-order, on ultra clear/baby pink moon phase wax and limited to 300 copies. Get yours while they last.