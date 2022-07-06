Camp Cope share “Running with the Hurricane” video; North American tour starts Friday

Camp Cope released their great new album Running with the Hurricane earlier this year (order it on limited edition ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl), and they've shared a new video for the soaring title track, one of the highlights of the album. It's their first music video, and the band write, "It’s like a moment in time for us as a band. We were getting ready to fly out to the U.S. for our first international tour since the pandemic started. [Bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich] is six months pregnant in it and keeps rocking out. Jenny [Aslett], who has started playing guitar live with us graciously said yes to being in it. We really wanted to capture the energy of the song, and that sometimes the only way out is up. And who doesn't like to get dressed up and do funny things with leaf blowers all day?" Watch it below.

Camp Cope are gearing up for their North American tour, their first stateside shows since May of 2019. They'll be playing with a somewhat changed lineup since they were here last, with the addition of Jenny Aslett on guitar, and without bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich; Lou Hanman of RVIVR, Caves, All Away Lou, Thin Lips, etc will be joining them instead. Kelly writes:

I’m currently six months pregnant. It’s been both challenging and empowering touring while pregnant. There are a lot of unspoken social constructs and discrimination around pregnancy. We as a band have always stood firmly against discrimination and inequality of any kind. This feels like another chapter in challenging the status quo in that way, that a pregnant person cannot do a certain thing or that being a parent may mean having to give up on a career or your dreams. ⁠

What does come first, always, is our health and well-being. Which is why I wanted to let you know that sadly I won’t be joining Georgia, Thomo and Jenny on our upcoming North American tour. The US & Canada have become a second home to us over the years and I miss it dearly. It was an incredibly tough decision to make, but with the current global health crisis I have been advised by my doctors not to travel internationally this late in my pregnancy due to potential risks. ⁠

But don't stress! Our amazing friend @lou_hanman will be filling in for me. Many of you will know Lou from @rvivr, @wearecaves and @thinlips and also from when they saved the day and filled in for me when I caught a virus in the middle of our last US tour. ⁠

I’m excited to play in lutruwita/Tasmania next weekend which are our last Aus shows before the US tour starts. And US & Canada I will see you at a Camp Cope show again soon! For now though I’m going to go lie down, drink a bubble tea, and try not to vomit.

The North American dates begin on Friday in Boston (July 8 at Paradise Rock Club) and include Pitchfork Festival, an NYC show (7/20 at Webster Hall), and more. Petal opens some dates (NYC included) and zzzahara others. See all dates below.

zzzahara, the moniker of LA artist Zahara Jaime who's also one half of The Simps with Eyedress (whose touring band Zahara has also played in), is gearing up to release their debut solo album later this year on Lex Records. It'll include recent single "get out of la," along with the just-released "bulletproof." It's a dose of murky new wave that features fellow LA artist Mareux. Watch the video below.

CAMP COPE: 2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

Friday, July 8 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Saturday, July 9 - Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

Sunday, July 10 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Monday, July 11 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Wednesday, July 13 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Friday, July 15 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sunday, July 17 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl*

Tuesday, July 19 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Wednesday, July 20 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Friday, July 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Saturday, July 23 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Sunday, July 24 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

Monday, July 25 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Friday, July 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Saturday, July 30 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Sunday, July 31 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, August 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Wednesday, August 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater