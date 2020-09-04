Camp Cope, Tigers Jaw, Pity Sex & more on Run For Cover’s new Bandcamp benefit comp

For today's (9/4) Bandcamp Friday fundraiser, Run For Cover Records is offering an exclusive benefit compilation featuring demos and voice memos from current and past RFC artists.

The compilation features previously unheard, early versions of songs by Camp Cope ("The Face of God"), Tigers Jaw ("Divide"), Pity Sex ("Acid Reflex"), Field Medic ("IWANNAPARTY"), glass beach ("texas"), Wicca Phase Springs Eternal ("Suffer On"), Fury ("Vacation"), and more.

The compilation is available at RFC's Bandcamp for the next 24 hours only, with proceeds going to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The label says:

Bandcamp Fridays have provided such a great opportunity for people to check out new music and support worthwhile causes throughout the year. We wanted to invite people to go a bit deeper on some of the RFC catalog so we asked our artists to comb through their voice memo demos to share some early glimpses of the creative process. There are some sparse acoustic demos, full-band first takes, improvised solos, and everything in between. MusiCares has provided so much to the independent music community before and during the COVID crisis that we wanted to give back and support them however we could.

Here's the artwork, full tracklist, and stream:

Tracklist

1. Camp Cope "The Face Of God" (acoustic demo)

2. The Berries "Fruit" (acoustic demo)

3. Tigers Jaw "Divide" (demo)

4. Field Medic "iwannaparty;(" (demo)

5. Sun June "Records" (acoustic demo)

6. Young Guv "Luv Always" (NYC demo)

7. Spencer Radcliffe "Long December" (Counting Crows cover)

8. Wicca Phase Springs Eternal "Suffer On" (acoustic)

9. Advance Base "Christmas In Nightmare City" (Howard Version)

10. Pity Sex "Acid Reflex" (practice demo)

11. Varsity "UFO" (acoustic demo)

12. Healing Potpourri "Think About Us" (practice demo)

13. Fury "Vacation" (practice demo)

14. glass beach "texas song" (practice demo)