Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq shares new single “Joe Rogan” (watch the video)

Camp Cope returned last month with "Blue," their first new music since 2018s How to Socialise & Make Friends, and frontwoman Georgia Maq also shared "Someone Stranger," a collaboration with Alice Ivy, back in July. Now Georgia has shared her second new song of the year, "Joe Rogan," a poppy track featuring voice clips from Camp Cope's Sarah Thompson and Kelly Dawn, as well as Amyl & The Sniffers' Amy Taylor and Night Birds' PJ Russo. It's accompanied by a technicolor video produced by Tori Styles, which you can watch below.

"I made this song alone in my house," Georgia says. "It’s a burn on myself because of my historically bad taste. It’s a song about leaving a bad date because you realised you don’t have to sit around while some guy defends Joe Rogan and smokes a Gatorade bong; it’s about a very... unique experience that isn’t actually that unique—I think it’s relatable."