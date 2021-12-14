Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq shares new single “Joe Rogan” (watch the video)

photo by Jo Duck

Camp Cope returned last month with "Blue," their first new music since 2018s How to Socialise & Make Friends, and frontwoman Georgia Maq also shared "Someone Stranger," a collaboration with Alice Ivy, back in July. Now Georgia has shared her second new song of the year, "Joe Rogan," a poppy track featuring voice clips from Camp Cope's Sarah Thompson and Kelly Dawn, as well as Amyl & The Sniffers' Amy Taylor and Night Birds' PJ Russo. It's accompanied by a technicolor video produced by Tori Styles, which you can watch below.

"I made this song alone in my house," Georgia says. "It’s a burn on myself because of my historically bad taste. It’s a song about leaving a bad date because you realised you don’t have to sit around while some guy defends Joe Rogan and smokes a Gatorade bong; it’s about a very... unique experience that isn’t actually that unique—I think it’s relatable."

