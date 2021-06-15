Canada’s Polaris Music Prize announces 2021 long list
The Polaris Music Prize, which honors the best Canadian album of the year, has announced its Long List for its 2021 edition. The list of 40 albums includes: The Weather Station's Ignorance, Yves Jarvis' Sundry Rock Song Stock, The Besnard Lakes' The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings, CFCF's memoryland, Cadence Weapon's Parallel World, Helena Deland's Someone New, TEKE::TEKE's Shirushi, Big Brave's Vital, Kathleen Edwards' Total Freedom, and more. Check out the full 2020 Polaris Long List below.
The Long List was chosen by a panel of nearly 200 Canadian jurors, who now have to whittle it down to a 10-album shortlist that will be announced on July 15, with the winner announced at Polaris' annual gala ceremony.
The 2020 Polaris Music Prize went to Backxwash's God Has Nothing to Do with This Leave Him Out of It.
2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List:
Art Bergmann – Late Stage Empire Dementia
Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno
The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings
Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice
Big Brave – Vital
Cadence Weapon – Parallel World
Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix
CFCF – memoryland
Clairmont The Second – It's Not How It Sounds
Helena Deland – Someone New
DijahSB – Head Above the Waters
Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom
Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words
Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition – Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition
Thanya Iyer – KIND
Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock
Rochelle Jordan – Play with the Changes
LAL – Meteors Could Come Down
Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun
Thierry Larose – Cantalou
Russell Louder – Humor
Elliot Maginot – Easy Morning
Mustafa – When Smoke Rises
Laura Niquay – Waska Matisiwin
Nyssa – Girls Like Me
The OBGMs – The Ends
Dorothea Paas – Anything Can't Happen
Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs
Savannah Ré – Opia
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Julien Sagot – Sagot
Sargeant X Comrade – Magic Radio
Shabason, Krgovich & Harris – Philadelphia
Yu Su – Yellow River Blue
Julian Taylor – The Ridge
TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi
TOBi – Elements Vol. 1
Vagina Witchcraft – Vagina Witchcraft
The Weather Station – Ignorance
Zoon – Bleached Wavves