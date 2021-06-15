Canada’s Polaris Music Prize announces 2021 long list

The Polaris Music Prize, which honors the best Canadian album of the year, has announced its Long List for its 2021 edition. The list of 40 albums includes: The Weather Station's Ignorance, Yves Jarvis' Sundry Rock Song Stock, The Besnard Lakes' The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings, CFCF's memoryland, Cadence Weapon's Parallel World, Helena Deland's Someone New, TEKE::TEKE's Shirushi, Big Brave's Vital, Kathleen Edwards' Total Freedom, and more. Check out the full 2020 Polaris Long List below.

The Long List was chosen by a panel of nearly 200 Canadian jurors, who now have to whittle it down to a 10-album shortlist that will be announced on July 15, with the winner announced at Polaris' annual gala ceremony.

The 2020 Polaris Music Prize went to Backxwash's God Has Nothing to Do with This Leave Him Out of It.

2021 Polaris Music Prize Long List:

Art Bergmann – Late Stage Empire Dementia

Bernice – Eau De Bonjourno

The Besnard Lakes – The Besnard Lakes Are the Last of the Great Thunderstorm Warnings

Leanne Betasamosake Simpson – Theory of Ice

Big Brave – Vital

Cadence Weapon – Parallel World

Charlotte Cardin – Phoenix

CFCF – memoryland

Clairmont The Second – It's Not How It Sounds

Helena Deland – Someone New

DijahSB – Head Above the Waters

Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom

Dominique Fils-Aimé – Three Little Words

Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition – Fiver with the Atlantic School of Spontaneous Composition

Thanya Iyer – KIND

Yves Jarvis – Sundry Rock Song Stock

Rochelle Jordan – Play with the Changes

LAL – Meteors Could Come Down

Daniel Lanois – Heavy Sun

Thierry Larose – Cantalou

Russell Louder – Humor

Elliot Maginot – Easy Morning

Mustafa – When Smoke Rises

Laura Niquay – Waska Matisiwin

Nyssa – Girls Like Me

The OBGMs – The Ends

Dorothea Paas – Anything Can't Happen

Klô Pelgag – Notre-Dame-des-Sept-Douleurs

Savannah Ré – Opia

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Julien Sagot – Sagot

Sargeant X Comrade – Magic Radio

Shabason, Krgovich & Harris – Philadelphia

Yu Su – Yellow River Blue

Julian Taylor – The Ridge

TEKE::TEKE – Shirushi

TOBi – Elements Vol. 1

Vagina Witchcraft – Vagina Witchcraft

The Weather Station – Ignorance

Zoon – Bleached Wavves