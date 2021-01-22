Canadian supergroup TUNS (Sloan, The Inbreds, Super Friendz) prep new LP, share “My Memories”

TUNS, the Canadian indie rock supergroup featuring longtime pals Sloan's Chris Murphy, The Inbreds' Mike O'Neill and Super Friendz's Matt Murphy, have announced their second album, Duly Noted, which will be out March 26 via Sloan's Murderecords.

The first single from the album is "My Memories," which falls somewhere between '90s indie and '70s power pop and is a real earworm with great harmonies. The video for the song uses footage of Chris, Mike and Matt from 1996 and you can watch that, and check out the album art and tracklist, below.

The first TUNS album came out back in 2016 and is terrific. You can stream that below.

Tracklist:

1. In the Middle of the Way Home

2. We Stand United

3. My Memories

4. Everybody Knows

5. I’ll Only Love You More

6. In Another Life

7. Words and Music

8. Double Down

9. Flags For Curtains

10. Holding My Breath

11. Keeping Options Open

12. We’re Living In It Now