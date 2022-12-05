Cancer Bats, War on Women, Spaced & Roll Call @ Saint Vitus (pics)

Canadian metallic hard rockers Cancer Bats, Baltimore feminist punks War On Women, and Buffalo hardcore upstarts Spaced brought their tour to Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 11/30, and it was a great quadruple bill with local support from new hardcore band Roll Call (mem Outbreak), who just released their debut EP Perpetuate on Bridge 9. Pictures from the show by Jeanette D. Moses are in this post.

The tour hits Chicago tonight (12/5), Detroit on Tuesday (12/6), and wraps up in Pittsburgh on Wednesday (12/7).