Candlemass add NYC show with Primitive Man, Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer & more

Primitive Man recently announced a 10th anniversary tour with the stacked support lineup of Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, and Elizabeth Colour Wheel, though the initial tour announcement did not include a NYC show. Fortunately, they just added one, and it's extra special. Those five bands will all hit Le Poisson Rouge on June 8 (presented by Saint Vitus), and they'll be opening for Swedish doom metal legends Candlemass! Tickets are on sale now.

Candlemass also have Boston, Houston, and Chicago shows with Ruby the Hatchet. Updated dates for both Candlemass and Primitive Man are listed below.

Read the 35th anniversary interview about Candlemass' classic Epicus Doomicus Metallicus that Brandon Corsair did with Candlemass co-founder Leif Edling for Invisible Oranges.

Primitive Man -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

w/ Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void & Elizabeth Colour Wheel

5/11 Oklahoma City, OK @ Sanctuary∞

5/12-5/15 Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access

5/17 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

5/18 Memphis, TN @ Growlers

5/19 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

5/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

5/21 Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

5/23 Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrow

5/24 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

5/25 Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

5/26 Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest ≠

5/28 Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

5/29 Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

5/30 Winooski, VT Monkey House

6/02 New Haven, CT @ State House

6/03 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

6/04 Portland, ME @ The Space

6/05 Quebec City, QC @ L'Anti

6/06 Montréal, QC @ Les Foufounes Électriques

6/08 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge w/ Candlemass

6/10 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

6/11 Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck*

6/12 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse

6/13 Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar

6/14 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

6/15 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

6/16 Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing Co.

6/17 Chicago, IL @ Reggies

6/18 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

6/19 St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

6/21 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

6/22 Winnipeg, MB @ Park Threatre

6/24 Edmonton, AB @ Starlite Room

6/27 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

6/28 Bellingham, WA @ Shakedown

6/29 Seattle, WA @ Substation

w/Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void, Elizabeth Colour Wheel & Spirit Possession

7/05 Portland, OR @ Dante's

7/07 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club

7/08 Los Angeles, CA @ Catch One

7/09 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

7/10 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

7/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar

7/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

7/14 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

∞ = Primitive Man only

≠=Primitive Man & Mortiferum only

*= no Jarhead Fertilizer

Candlemass -- 2022 US Tour Dates

4/20 Boston, MA Middle East*

4/22 Houston, TX Hell's Heroes*

4/24 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall*

6/8 New York, NY Le Poisson Rouge^

* - w/ Ruby The Hatchet

^ - w/ Primitive Man, Mortiferum, Jarhead Fertilizer, Body Void & Elizabeth Colour Wheel