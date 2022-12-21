Candy and Fleshwater touring together in 2023

The hard-to-pin-down, metalcore-and-more band Candy released their killer sophomore album Heaven Is Here earlier this year on Relapse (one of the 50 best punk albums of 2022), and now they're gearing up for at least two headlining tours in support of it in 2023. They've got a previously announced West Coast run with BIB in January, and a just-announced East Coast run in February with the shoegazy Vein.fm offshoot Fleshwater (whose very good 2022 debut album We're Not Here To Be Loved has also been cracking year-end lists). Most dates on the run with Fleshwater are also with Richmond metallic hardcore band Division of Mind (I wonder if that means a followup to their great 2019 self-titled debut LP is finally on the way).

The Candy/Fleshwater tour hits NYC on February 10 at TV Eye. That one doesn't include Division of Mind, but it does have local synthpunks L.O.T.I.O.N. and crossover thrashers Ekulu. Candy also play Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival. All dates are listed below.

Fleshwater are also opening the Massachusetts date of Fiddlehead, Drug Church, and Angel Du$t's February weekender.

Candy -- 2023 Tour Dates

01/14/2023 Cupertino, CA / X Bar* w/ Scalp, World Peace, Livid

01/15/2023 Sacramento, CA / Cafe Colonial* w/ Oxy

01/16/2023 Eugene, OR / Almonte Boardshop* w/ Spike Hellis

01/17/2023 Seattle, WA / Barboza*

01/18/2023 Vancouver, BC / The Fox Cabaret

01/19/2023 Portland, OR / Mano Oculta*

01/20/2023 Boise, ID / The Shredder* w/ Ingrown, Witness Chamber, Nuppeppo

01/21/2023 Salt Lake City, UT / Kilby Court*

01/22/2023 Las Vegas, NV / American Legion Post 8*

01/24/2023 Phoenix, AZ / Valley Bar*

01/25/2023 Tucson, AZ / Club Congress*

01/26/2023 San Diego, CA / Ché Café*

01/27/2023 Los Angeles, CA / First Street Pool and Billiards Parlor*

02/09/2023 Providence, RI / AS220^#

02/10/2023 Ridgewood, NY / TV Eye^ with LOTION, Ekulu

02/11/2023 Pittsburgh, PA / Mr. Roboto Project^#

02/12/2023 Clinton Twp, MI / Edgemen Printing^#

02/13/2023 Milwaukee, WI / Cactus Club^#

02/14/2023 Chicago, IL / The Empty Bottle^#

02/16/2023 Washington, DC / Songbyrd^#

02/17/2023 Philadelphia, PA / Foto Club^#

05/28/2023 Atlantic City, NJ / Adjacent Festival

06/23-25/2023 Manchester, UK / Outbreak Festival

* - with BIB

^ - with Fleshwater

# - with Division of Mind