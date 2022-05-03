Candy announce new album ‘Heaven Is Here,’ share new song & video

Back in 2019, Richmond metallic hardcore band Candy signed to Relapse and put out the two-song Super-Stare 7", and now they've finally announced a new full-length album, their first since 2018's Triple B Records-released Good To Feel. It's called Heaven Is Here, and it comes out June 24 via Relapse (pre-order). The album was co-produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Creeping Death, etc) and Candy guitarist Michael Quick, and the first taste is "Human Condition Above Human Opinion," a punishing fusion of Candy's knack for metal riffs, hardcore energy, and blistering noise. It comes with a 3D-animated dystopian thriller of a music video, co-directed by Michael Quick and Nikita Gorshkov, and you can check that out below.

Next weekend, Candy are playing Austin music festival Oblivion Access, which BrooklynVegan is co-presenting (and throwing a showcase) at.

Tracklist

1. Human Condition Above Human Opinion

2. Mutilation

3. Heaven Is Here

4. Price Of Utopia

5. Transcend To Wet

6. Hysteric Bliss

7. World Of Shit

8. Fantasy/Greed

9. Kinesthesia

10. Perverse