Candy guitarist seriously injured after being hit by car; GoFundMe launched

Drew Stark, the guitarist for Richmond metallic hardcore band Candy, was hit by a car while walking in Los Feliz, CA on Wednesday (1/26). He's now in the hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, and a GoFundMe has been launched to assist with his recovery. It reads:

As some of you know, Drew and a friend were seriously injured Wednesday, January 26th in Los Feliz Ca. when struck by a vehicle while walking down the sidewalk of Hollywood Blvd in front of the Covell Restaurant. He sustained compound fractures in both legs among other serious injuries. Drew will be in the hospital for at least the next week for surgeries to repair the damage. However, we are anticipating a lengthy recovery and are looking to ease his financial burden over the next few months, so all he needs to concentrate on is getting back on his feet, literally. We thank you for your prayers and well wishes, all much appreciated.

There's also an update from Friday (1/28) following Drew receiving surgery, which reads:

We are happy to report Drew had a successful surgery today. He may have problems with security checkpoints and metal detectors moving forward, but he's one step closer to getting back on his feet. He has a couple more surgery's this week, and a couple more weeks in the hospital Thank you all. Your love and generosity is overwhelming.

The GoFundMe is currently close to its $35,000 goal, and you can donate here.