Cannibal Corpse announce 2022 tour with Whitechapel and Revocation

Death metal veterans Cannibal Corpse have announced a 2022 tour in support of their recently released 15th album, Violence Unimagined. It's with their Metal Blade labelmates Whitechapel (whose new album Kin arrives this month) and Revocation, plus Shadow of Intent.

The tour kicks off in Atlanta on February 18 and makes its way around the US before wrapping up with two Florida shows in late March. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (10/15) at 10 AM local time. All dates -- including NYC on February 24 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets) and LA on March 13 at The Belasco (tickets) -- are listed below.

Cannibal Corpse's 1991 classic Butchered at Birth is part of the new Metal Blade box set The Story of Metal Blade (created in partnership with Revolver and Vinyl Me, Please), which features limited splatter vinyl pressings of 8 albums in the label's discography, also includding records by GWAR, King Diamond, The Black Dahlia Murder, Amon Amarth, Armored Saint, Omen, and Fates Warning. Pick up a copy in our store, and we've got other CC records in stock now too.

Cannibal Corpse / Whitechapel / Revocation / Shadow Of Intent -- 2022 Tour Dates

2/18/2022 Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

2/19/2022 The Ramkat - Winston-Salem, NC

2/20/2022 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

2/21/2022 Reverb - Reading, PA

2/22/2022 The Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA

2/24/2022 Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

2/25/2022 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

2/26/2022 Anthology - Rochester, NY

2/28/2022 The Majestic - Detroit, MI

3/01/2022 The Vic - Chicago, IL

3/02/2022 Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

3/04/2022 The Gothic - Denver, CO

3/05/2022 Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

3/07/2022 Showbox - Seattle, WA

3/08/2022 Hawthorne - Portland, OR

3/10/2022 Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

3/11/2022 The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

3/12/2022 The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

3/13/2022 The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

3/14/2022 The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

3/15/2022 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

3/17/2022 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

3/18/2022 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

3/19/2022 Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

3/21/2022 Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

3/22/2022 Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

3/23/2022 Iron City - Birmingham, AL

3/25/2022 Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

3/26/2022 Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL