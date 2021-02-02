Cannibal Corpse announce new album ‘Violence Unimagined,’ share “Inhumane Harvest”

Cannibal Corpse have announced their 15th album, Violence Unimagined, due April 16 via Metal Blade (pre-order). It's their first album to officially count Erik Rutan of Hate Eternal and other bands as an official member, after Rutan replaced Pat O'Brien on tour following O'Brien's arrest. As bassist Alex Webster says:

I think the most noticeable difference on this record will be the addition of Erik to the band. He wrote three full songs for the record, music and lyrics, and his song writing and guitar playing have added something new, and I think his musical style integrated into ours very well. He's a great friend of ours, so on a personal level, he's been a perfect fit, as we knew he would be. Beyond that, he's one of the hardest working people I know, in music or otherwise, and he maintains a high energy, positive demeanor in challenging situations where other people might go in a negative direction. This energy and great attitude rubs off on the rest of us as well. That's really a perfect situation to have when you add someone to a band, or any kind of team: someone who's great at what they do, and also inspires the people around them.

I think we all pushed ourselves a bit technically on this one, with Paul probably pushing the hardest. This album is probably the most drum-intense album we've done yet. Part of that could be a result of Erik joining the band. His song writing style often features technically challenging drumming, probably owing to his years of experience in high speed death metal.