Cannibal Corpse announce new LP & tour with Mayhem, Gorguts, Blood Incantation

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse have announced their 16th album, Chaos Horrific, due September 22 via Metal Blade (pre-order). The album was written shortly after the sessions for 2021's Violence Unimagined wrapped up, and bassist Alex Webster says the album "feels sort of like a continuation" of its predecessor. It was made by longtime producer (and current band member) Erik Rutan, and the first single is "Blood Blind," which drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz says "is about mass mutilations to reset the human race in a genocide that was embraced by the masses."

Erik adds, "'Blood Blind’ was the first song musically that I wrote for Chaos Horrific. It all started with that funeral march of a first riff floating around in my head and it took off from there. Heavy and disturbing, it worked its way into an aggressive smorgasbord of depth and swirling darkness! I thought it would be great to collaborate so I had Paul add his lyrical stamp to it…"

It comes with a David Brodsky-directed video, and it's a killer track that stands tall next to classic Cannibal Corpse and also sounds just as fresh as the younger crop of death metal bands who consider CC a huge influence. Check it out below.

Cannibal Corpse have also announced a co-headlining North American tour with Norwegian black metal vets Mayhem, with support coming from tech-death pioneers Gorguts and modern-day prog/psych death metallers Blood Incantation. Tickets for that amazing four-band bill go on sale Friday (6/23) at 10 AM local time.

NYC gets a stop on September 30 at Brooklyn Steel. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Overlords Of Violence

2. Frenzied Feeding

3. Summoned For Sacrifice

4. Blood Blind

5. Vengeful Invasion

6. Chaos Horrific

7. Fracture And Refracture

8. Pitchfork Impalement

9. Pestilential Rictus

10. Drain You Empty

Cannibal Corpse / Mayhem / Gorguts / Blood Incantation -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/22/2023 Marathon Music Hall - Nashville, TN

9/23/2023 The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

9/24/2023 The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

9/26/2023 Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

9/27/2023 Rebel - Toronto, ON

9/28/2023 L'Olympia - Montreal, QC

9/29/2023 The Palladium - Worcester, MA

9/30/2023 Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

10/02/2023 The Royal Oak - Detroit, MI

10/03/2023 Hard Rock Live - Gary, IN

10/04/2023 The Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

10/06/2023 Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

10/07/2023 The Depot - Lake City, UT

10/09/2023 Temple Theatre - Tacoma, WA

10/10/2023 Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

10/11/2023 Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

10/13/2023 The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

10/14/2023 SOMA - San Diego, CA

10/17/2023 The Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, TX

10/18/2023 The Factory - Dallas, TX

10/20/2023 The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

10/21/2023 Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY