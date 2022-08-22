Can’s Malcolm Mooney played Union Pool backed by members of Sonic Youth, Yo La Tengo, more (setlist, video)

Union Pool's free Summer Thunder series continued on Sunday, August 21 with a pretty special show: original Can vocalist Malcolm Mooney. Making it all the more special was his backing band, The 11th Planet, that included Sonic Youth's Steve Shelley on drums, Yo La Tengo's James McNew, guitarist Ava Mendoza, keyboardist Alexis Marcelo, saxophonist Devin Brahja Waldman, percussionist Daniel Moreno, and violinist Margo Andrea. His set included Can classics from his era, including all of 1969's Monster Movie ("Father Cannot Yell," "Yoo Doo Right," "Mary, Mary So Contrary" and "Outside My Door"), "She Brings Rain," "Uphill," and more. You can watch video of "Yoo Doo Right" and check out the printed setlist below.

It was an all-around cool bill on Sunday, with Ryan Sawyer, Steve Gunn & Shahzad Ismaily playing an improvised trio set to open the afternoon. Union Pool hit capacity before 3 PM and there were people waiting, hoping to get in right up until Malcolm's set ended around 5:30.

Next Sunday's Summer Thunder (8/28) will also be packed -- for the annual appearance from Sun Ra Arkestra. You're gonna want to get there early for that -- doors open at 2 PM. After that are two rescheduled Summer Thunders: Saturday, September 3 is Joe Bataan, and Sunday, September 4 is Sheer Mag.

attachment-malcolm-mooney-union-pool2 loading...

malcolm-mooney-union-pool-setlist loading...

SETLIST: Malcolm Mooney & The 13th Planet @ Union Pool 8/21/2022

Father Cannot Yell

Yoo Doo Right

Mary Mary So Contrary

(band improvisation)

While Here Away

Wow

Uphill

She Brings Rain

(band improvisation)

Thief

Outside Door