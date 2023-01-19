Can’t Swim announce new LP ‘Thanks But No Thanks,’ share new song, touring with Free Throw

NJ emo-pop band Can't Swim have announced a new album, Thanks But No Thanks, due March 3 via Pure Noise (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes new song and video "me vs me vs all of y'all," a catchy, anthemic song that kinda sounds like a cross between Motion City Soundtrack and latter-day blink-182, with a nice little screamo part thrown in at the end for good measure. The album also features their 2022 single, the more atmospheric "i heard they found you face down inside your living room." Check out both below.

Can't Swim are also gearing up to open Free Throw's March/April tour, which also includes Equipment on the first leg, Heart To Gold on the second, and Early Humans on all dates. That includes a show in Can't Swim's home state on April 6 at Crossroads. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Nowhere, Ohio

2. "can you help me?"

3. me vs. me vs. all of y'all

4. met u the day the world ended

5. yer paradox i'm paradigm

6. i heard they found you face down inside your living room

7. ELIMINATE

8. i've never paid a toll on the garden state parkway

9. even my anger has issues

10. thx but no thx