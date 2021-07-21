Capitol Theatre reopening this fall (initial lineup)

After over a year shut down because of COVID, Port Chester, NY venue Capitol Theatre is reopening this fall. August marks 95 years since the venue initially opened, on August 18, 1926, and they have a new line of merch to celebrate the occasion.

They've also announced their initial lineup, which begins with the previously announced Pixies show on September 10 (currently sold out). Also coming up are shows from Sheryl Crow (September 14 and 15), Billy Idol (September 22), Brian Wilson (October 6), Phil Lesh & Friends (a nine-show run on October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 29, 30, 31), Spoon (October 21), Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (October 22), Elvis Costello (October 25 and 26), Cheap Trick (November 7), Hot Tuna (December 4), Bela Fleck & the Flecktones (April 10, 2022) and more. See the full lineup below.

Tickets to all shows are on sale now.

THE CAPITOL THEATRE: 2021-2022 REOPENING LINEUP

Sep 10: Pixies

Sep 11: The Struts: Strange Days Are Over Tour

Sep 14 & 15: Sheryl Crow

Sep 22: Billy Idol: 101.7 The Peak Presents

Sep 25: Jessie’s Girl: ‘Turn Back the Cap 1980s’

Oct 2: Melvin Seals and JGB

Oct 6: Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin

Oct 8 & 9: Umphrey’s McGee: Presents UMBowl 2021

Oct 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 29, 30, 31: Phil Lesh & Friends

Oct 15 & 16: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong

Oct 17: Blue October

Oct 21: Spoon

Oct 22: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: 101.7 The Peak’s ½ Birthday Show

Oct 25 + 26: Elvis Costello

Oct 27: Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour

Oct 28: J.I.: The Young and Restless Tour

Nov 7: Cheap Trick

Nov 11: Little Feat

Nov 17: Jason Bonham: Led Zeppelin Evening

Nov 22: Joe Bonamassa: The Guitar Event of the Year

Nov 26 & 27: Twiddle: Friendsgiving

Dec 4: Hot Tuna: Acoustic and Electric with Special Guest David Grisman Trio

Dec 10 + 11: moe.

Apr 9: The Beach Boys

Apr 10: Bela Fleck & the Flecktones

Apr 29: Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour (TWO shows: 6:00pm doors, 7:00pm show & 9:00pm doors, 9:30pm show)