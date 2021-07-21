Capitol Theatre reopening this fall (initial lineup)
After over a year shut down because of COVID, Port Chester, NY venue Capitol Theatre is reopening this fall. August marks 95 years since the venue initially opened, on August 18, 1926, and they have a new line of merch to celebrate the occasion.
They've also announced their initial lineup, which begins with the previously announced Pixies show on September 10 (currently sold out). Also coming up are shows from Sheryl Crow (September 14 and 15), Billy Idol (September 22), Brian Wilson (October 6), Phil Lesh & Friends (a nine-show run on October 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 29, 30, 31), Spoon (October 21), Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real (October 22), Elvis Costello (October 25 and 26), Cheap Trick (November 7), Hot Tuna (December 4), Bela Fleck & the Flecktones (April 10, 2022) and more. See the full lineup below.
Tickets to all shows are on sale now.
THE CAPITOL THEATRE: 2021-2022 REOPENING LINEUP
Sep 10: Pixies
Sep 11: The Struts: Strange Days Are Over Tour
Sep 14 & 15: Sheryl Crow
Sep 22: Billy Idol: 101.7 The Peak Presents
Sep 25: Jessie’s Girl: ‘Turn Back the Cap 1980s’
Oct 2: Melvin Seals and JGB
Oct 6: Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
Oct 8 & 9: Umphrey’s McGee: Presents UMBowl 2021
Oct 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 29, 30, 31: Phil Lesh & Friends
Oct 15 & 16: Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Oct 17: Blue October
Oct 21: Spoon
Oct 22: Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real: 101.7 The Peak’s ½ Birthday Show
Oct 25 + 26: Elvis Costello
Oct 27: Foreigner: The Greatest Hits Tour
Oct 28: J.I.: The Young and Restless Tour
Nov 7: Cheap Trick
Nov 11: Little Feat
Nov 17: Jason Bonham: Led Zeppelin Evening
Nov 22: Joe Bonamassa: The Guitar Event of the Year
Nov 26 & 27: Twiddle: Friendsgiving
Dec 4: Hot Tuna: Acoustic and Electric with Special Guest David Grisman Trio
Dec 10 + 11: moe.
Apr 9: The Beach Boys
Apr 10: Bela Fleck & the Flecktones
Apr 29: Nate Bargatze: The Raincheck Tour (TWO shows: 6:00pm doors, 7:00pm show & 9:00pm doors, 9:30pm show)