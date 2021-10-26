Car Seat Headrest announce 2022 tour with Bartees Strange (BV presale for NYC shows)

Car Seat Headrest have announced a 2022 tour where they will be joined on most dates by Bartees Strange. The band write: "You are formally invited to a venue near you to partake in The CAR SEAT HEADREST MASQUERADE TOUR for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss. We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spot lit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind and into the ever-changing shared world of the theater."

The tour begins March 16 in St. Paul and includes NYC stops at Brooklyn Steel on March 29 & 30, and Los Angeles on April 30 at The Wiltern (no opener announced yet for that show). All dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 AM local time and you can get Brooklyn Steel tickets early via the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday (10/28) from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password.

Car Seat Headrest note: "We ask that you wear a mask (you know which kind) and invite you to accouter yourself in whatever further costumery you please. Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test will be required. At some venues only proof of vaccine will be accepted - check your local venue to receive details."

At the merch booth, Car Seat Headrest will be selling The MADLO EPs, which compiles this summer’s digital-only releases, MADLO: Influences and MADLO: Remixes.

CAR SEAT HEADREST - 2022 TOUR

3.16.22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater #

3.17.22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

3.18.22 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

3.20.22 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

3.22.22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

3.25.22 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #

3.26.22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

3.27.22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

3.29.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

3.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

4.01.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

4.02.22 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem #

4.04.22 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #

4.05.22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

4.07.22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

4.08.22 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate #

4.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #

4.10.22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

4.22.22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

4.23.22 ­– Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

4.24.22 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #

4.26.22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

4.27.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4.29.22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

4.30.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

5.01.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5.04.22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

5.05.22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

5.06.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

5.07.22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

5.08.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

5.10.22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

5.11.22 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

5.20.22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

# w/ Bartees Strange

% w/ Floral Tattoo