Car Seat Headrest cancel West Coast tour dates, pull out of When We Were Young Festival

Car Seat Headrest have cancelled their West Coast tour dates and pulled out of this month's When We Were Young Festival. Frontman Will Toledo made the announcement via a statement on Twitter, citing ongoing health issues. The statement reads:

Hi all, After another month of struggling to regain my health, I am currently forced to face the fact that my body lacks the basic levels of functionality necessary to leave the house most days, let alone embark on a tour. As a result, we are unfortunately forced to pull out of the When We Were Young festival dates, and cancel our upcoming California tour. Refunds for our headlining dates will be available at your point of purchase. Stay safe, everyone. Will

All cancelled dates are listed below.