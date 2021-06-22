Car Seat Headrest cover Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Kate Bush & The Who on new EP

Car Seat Headrest have just shared two new EPs related to last year's Making a Door Less Open. MADLO: Influences features covers of songs by David Bowie ("Golden Years"), The Who ("Substitute"), Nine Inch Nails ("March of the Pigs"), and Kate Bush ("Running Up That Hill"), while MADLO: Remixes features tracks from the album reworked by Superorganism, Scuba, yeule, and CSH offshoot 1 Trait Danger.

The covers on Influences are pretty straight-forward but well-done. You can listen to both EPs below.