Car Seat Headrest expand tour with Bartees Strange, add third Brooklyn Steel show

Car Seat Headrest will be on tour starting in March, and most of the dates are with Bartees Strange. They've just expanded the tour, announcing additional shows in Toronto, NYC and Vancouver. The new NYC date is at Brooklyn Steel on March 31 and is the third consecutive night CSH and Bartees will be at the venue (the first two are sold out).

Tickets for the new Brooklyn Steel show, and the other just-announced dates, are on sale now. All tour dates are listed below.

You can pick up Bartees Strange's Live Forever on bone and black swirl vinyl in the BV shop.

CAR SEAT HEADREST - 2022 TOUR DATES

MAR 16, 2022 - Palace Theatre - Saint Paul, MN

MAR 17, 2022 - The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

MAR 18, 2022 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

MAR 19, 2022 - The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL

MAR 20, 2022 - The Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

MAR 22, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

MAR 23, 2022 - The Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

MAR 25, 2022 - MASS MoCA - North Adams, MA

MAR 26, 2022 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

MAR 27, 2022 - State Theatre - Portland, ME

MAR 29, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

MAR 30, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

MAR 31, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

APR 1, 2022 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA

APR 2, 2022 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

APR 4, 2022 - The Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA

APR 5, 2022 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

APR 7, 2022 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

APR 8, 2022 - The Senate - Columbia, SC

APR 9, 2022 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

APR 10, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

APR 22, 2022 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

APR 23, 2022 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

APR 24, 2022 - McDonald Theatre - Eugene, OR

APR 26, 2022 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

APR 27, 2022 - The Warfield Theatre - San Francisco, CA

APR 29, 2022 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA

APR 30, 2022 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

MAY 1, 2022 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

MAY 4, 2022 - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre - Austin, TX

MAY 5, 2022 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

MAY 6, 2022 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

MAY 7, 2022 - Tower Theatre - Oklahoma City, OK

MAY 8, 2022 - Grinders KC - Kansas City, MO

MAY 10, 2022 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

MAY 11, 2022 - Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

MAY 20, 2022 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

MAY 21, 2022 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC