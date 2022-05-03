Car Seat Headrest, Sudan Archives, Jessy Lanza, more playing Brooklyn Magazine Music Festival

Brooklyn Magazine has announced its inaugural Brooklyn Magazine Music Festival, which they describe as "a weeklong celebration of music and creativity in the most dynamic borough in the country," featuring two days of live music at Prospect Park's LeFrak Center at Lakeside, club shows throughout the borough, and a series of talks in Dumbo. They've announced the lineup for the LeFrak shows, which happens on Friday, June 17 from 3 PM - 10 PM and Saturday, June 18 from 12 PM - 10 PM. Friday's lineup includes Car Seat Headrest, Sudan Archives, Mr Twin Sister, Gustaf, Saint Mela, and PlayPlay, and on Saturday it's DJ Premier, Empress Of, Gabriel Garzon-Montano, Standing on the Corner, Algiers, Talia Goddess, and Boston Cherry. Tickets are on sale now.

They've also announced the initial lineup of club shows, which include Jessy Lanza (Brooklyn Made on June 16), Mykki Blanco (House of Yes on June 15), Christeene (Baby's All Right on June 15), Polica (Elsewhere on June 16), Kate Bollinger (Elsewhere on June 15), and Stuyedeyed (Purgatory on June 15), with more to be announced.

As for the talks, they happen on June 15 and 16 at Dumbo Loft, and speakers include Wyatt Cenac, Donwill, Elsewhere's Rami Haykal; City Councilors Justin Brannan, Chi Ossé and Shahana Hanif; Brooklyn Ventures founder Charlie O'Donnell; and Brooklyn Brewery CEO Eric Ottaway, with more to be announced. RSVP information is coming soon.

Brooklyn Magazine founder Northside Media Group held Northside Festival, with a similar concept, for 10 years, most recently in 2018. The comapny has since shut down, and the magazine was reactivated in 2020 under new ownership.