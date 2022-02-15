Caracara announce new album ‘New Preoccupations,’ share new song & video

Philly emo band Caracara made a long-awaited return with 2021's "Hyacinth," and now they've finally announced their first full-length album since their 2017 debut LP Summer Megalith, New Preoccupations. It includes "Hyacinth," along with ten other new songs including one featuring Circa Survive's Anthony Green. It was produced by Will Yip and it comes out on March 25 via his Memory Music label (pre-order), and it's said to be about singer/guitarist Will Lindsay's relationship to alcohol. Will says:

I think what people will be able to hear in this record, and what we hope to say, is that this can’t simply be reduced to a dark and dismal story. We didn’t set out to make a druggy record about recovery, we wanted to examine the journey toward it–to show the ominous weight of the lowest moments, woven in with the rapturous highs that make the lows easier to turn away from. These beautiful moments may be fueled by a substance but aren’t inherently invalidated by it. Just because it ended with you needing to stop doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate the memories you made.

Along with the announcement comes new single "Strange Interactions in the Night," a big, soaring, atmospheric rock song that's keeping our hopes high for this album. Listen and watch the video (filmed and edited by keyboardist Carlos Pacheco-Perez) below.

Caracara are also touring with indie baroque pop band String Machine (whose new album Hallelujah Hell Yeah comes out 2/25 via Know Hope Records), including a Brooklyn show at The Broadway on 3/6. All dates are listed on the tour poster below.

Tracklist

My Thousand Eyes

Hyacinth

Colorglut (feat. Anthony Green)

Nocturnalia

Ohio

Peeling Open My Eyelids

Song for Montana Wildhack

Strange Interactions In The Night

Useful Machine

Harsh Light

Monoculture