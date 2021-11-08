Caracara release new song and video, “Hyacinth”

Philly emo band Caracara are back with "Hyacinth," their first new single since 2019's Better EP and their standalone "Dark Bells" single from that same year. It's a big, soaring, anthemic song that captures the swing-for-the-fences ambition of emo's mainstream 2000s era without feeling like pure revival. It was produced by Will Yip and also released on Yip's Memory Music label. Listen and watch the video below.

Caracara play Brooklyn's Elsewhere Zone One on Tuesday (11/9) and it's a great bill all around with Stay Inside and Good Looking Friends (tickets).

