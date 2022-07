Carbonite, a straightedge band with members of Year of the Knife, Jesus Piece, Simulakra, and Ecostrike, debuted with a three-song self-titled EP in 2020, and now they've followed it with the Like A Sickness EP, out on From Within Records. This one's got five tracks, and they're all no-nonsense, metallic hardcore crushers. The whole thing rules, and you can stream it below.