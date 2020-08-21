Carcass announce new EP, release new song “The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue”

Carcass were supposed to release their first new album since 2013's Surgical Steel this month, but it got pushed back indefinitely due to the pandemic, and now they've announced a four-song EP instead. It features their recent single "Under the Scalpel Blade" as well as the just-released "The Living Dead at the Manchester Morgue," which is another total scorcher. Listen below.

The EP is called Despicable and it comes out October 30 via Nuclear Blast (pre-order). Tracklist below.

Carcass also recently added all of their studio albums to streaming services.

Tracklist

01 – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue”

02 – “The Long And Winding Bier Road”

03 – “Under The Scalpel Blade” (album version)

04 – “Slaughtered In Soho”

--