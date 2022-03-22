Carcass announce US tour with Immolation and Creeping Death

Pick up Carcass' new album on limited white vinyl.

UK death metal legends Carcass have announced a US tour supporting 2021's Torn Arteries, which was their first album in eight years, and they'll be joined by New York death metal veterans Immolation and Texas death metal newcomers Creeping Death. It kicks off with Carcass' appearance at Austin's Oblivion Access and ends with Carcass and Immolation's appearances at Maryland Deathfest.

NYC gets a show on May 26 at Elsewhere, and that one's not with Immolation (whwo just celebrated their new album Acts of God with a big hometown show this past weekend). Tickets for that one go on sale Friday (3/25) at 10 AM.

Carcass will also be back in the summer for Psycho Las Vegas. All dates are listed below.

For more on Carcass' new album, read guitarist Bill Steer's list of 10 albums that influenced it. Pick it up on limited white vinyl here.

Creeping Death put out the new EP The Edge of Existence last fall. Watch videos from all three bands' new releases below.

Carcass / Immolation / Creeping Death -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/12 Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access (Carcass only)

5/14 Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

5/15 Tucson, AZ @ 101 Toole

5/16 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

5/17 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

5/20 Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

5/21 Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown (no Creeping Death)

5/22 Madison, WI @ The Majestic

5/23 Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

5/24 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

5/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (no Immolation)

5/26 Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs (no Immolation)

5/27 Baltimore, MD @ Maryland Deathfest (no Creeping Death)

8/19-21 Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas (Carcass only)